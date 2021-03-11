Dorner Hosting On-Demand Webinar on its ERT250 Pallet Conveyor at Automate Forward, March 22-26

HARTLAND, Wis., (March 11, 2021) — Dorner is hosting a webinar on its new Edge Roller Technology (ERT250®) Pallet Conveyor during Automate Forward, March 22-26, 2021. Automate Forward is the automation industry’s premier virtual trade show and conference.

The on-demand webinar hosted by Mike Hosch, Vice President, Industrial Business Unit, Dorner, looks at the performance and functionality of the ERT250, and how the platform is an integral component of automation applications. At the heart of Dorner’s ERT250 conveyors is Edge Roller Technology, which provides low back pressure accumulation, non-contact zoning, and conventional transport – all without a belt. The conveyors feature a clean, open roller design and are ideal for assembly automation and cleanroom applications.

Visitors to Dorner’s virtual booth can watch other video presentations of its automation-focused conveyor platforms, including Precision Move and FlexMove Pallet System conveyors, as well as a loop video demonstrating capabilities of its 3200 Series conveyors with Intralox Activated Roller Belt Technology, FlexMove Twist conveyor and bottomless conveyor.

Dorner representatives will be available to chat during Automate Forward. For free registration, visit https://a3.a3automate.org/a3/events/EventDetail?EventKey=AUTOFWD21.

For more information about Dorner ERT250 or any of its other automation-focused conveyor platforms, visit https://www.dornerconveyors.com/.

Connect with Dorner on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dornerconveyors

Follow Dorner on Twitter at www.twitter.com/dornerconveyors

Subscribe to Dorner on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/DornerConveyors

Follow Dorner on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/dorner-mfg-corp

###

Hartland, Wisconsin-based Dorner is a world leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-quality conveyors and related equipment. Since 1966, companies from around the world have turned to Dorner conveyors for greatly improved efficiency and productivity. For more information about products or company news, visit Dorner’s Web site at www.dornerconveyors.com or call 1-800-397-8664.