ICAT Logistics Launches New Website, Focuses on CX

ICAT Logistics, Inc., an industry-leading expedited and global logistics solutions provider, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new website at www.icatlogistics.com. The updated branding creates a more seamless and impactful experience for our customers and site visitors.

The redesigned website offers many new and exciting enhancements, including a condensed navigation menu to find essential information easier, increased functionality, insightful videos, informational blogs, and boosted optimization for both desktop and mobile devices, ultimately providing greater site interaction for the end user.

Having a major focus on CX and UX, ICAT honed in on what a customer or prospect would need when visiting the website, and ensured that the information would be easily accessible through relevant pages, forms, and shipping documents.

With the everchanging global economy, ICAT also realigned their target industries to areas where their logistics expertise benefits our clients. Through updated content to reflect current market conditions and new case studies to showcase our endless capabilities, we give the user what they need to make informed decisions when it comes to their logistics needs and goals.

About ICAT Logistics, Inc.

Established in 1993, ICAT Logistics has become a leading agency-based freight forwarder in the United States. ICAT provides customizable global shipping and expedited logistics solutions for every customer and is dedicated to helping its agency partners, customers and vendors grow more positively. One Call, Right Solution…DONE! For additional information about ICAT Logistics please visit: www.icatlogistics.com.