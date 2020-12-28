Tri-Lift acquires Vantage Equipment LLC’s material handling group

Connecticut-based material handling equipment distributor Tri-Lift, Inc. has acquired New York-based Vantage Equipment LLC’s material handling group, expanding its offering in the Northeast. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Vantage Equipment represents Cat Lift Trucks and Jungheinrich Forklifts across 18 counties in central New York, the companies said. Tri-Lift now serves those brands in Connecticut, Western Massachusetts, Vermont, and Eastern New York, from Long Island and New York City in the south all the way to the Canadian border in the north, the companies also said.

Tri-Lift, Inc. also announced it has been named the Mitsubishi Forklift authorized dealer for the same 18 counties in central New York.

Tri-Lift is a third-generation, family-owned business based in New Haven, Conn.