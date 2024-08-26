Automation vendor Duravant acquires T-TEK Material Handling

Illinois firm says move expands its reach in the growing packaged food and beverage sector.

TTEK Robotic-10-e1632177287692-panorama-e3fd9a0d185f4f91d9210cff42d89679-6130eb03156ed.jpg
August 26, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

The Illinois-based automation solutions provider Duravant has acquired T-TEK Material Handling LLC, a manufacturer of high-speed packaging machinery and systems solutions headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama.

T-TEK makes end-of-line equipment including palletizers, depalletizers, conveyors, and custom automated lines for producers of packaged food, beverage, and consumer products.

Duravant called the move a strategic acquisition that will expand its reach in the growing packaged food and beverage sector. T-TEK’s portfolio complements Duravant’s product offering across its nVenia, Mespack, and Wulftec brands, all members of Duravant’s packaging segment.

“T-TEK’s technology and equipment offering aligns perfectly with palletizing solutions offered by nVenia,” David Malinas, chief operating officer for Duravant, said in a release. “We now have a complete, comprehensive solution set for all palletizing applications. And with adjacent load containment solutions offered through Wulftec’s premier stretch wrapping and strapping technologies, customers have a trusted source for all their end-of-line packaging needs.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. But the news marks Duravant’s latest acquisition, since buying Texas-based National Presort LP (NPI), a provider of automated sortation solutions, in 2023.


 

 

 

Material Handling Conveyors Pallets & Palletizers
KEYWORDS Duravant

    Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

    Feds to add 9,200 EV chargers in $521 million project

    JD.com plans $5 billion stock buy-back after Walmart pulls out

    J.D. Power survey: automakers pack too much tech into vehicles

    You must login or register in order to post a comment.

    Copyright ©2024. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing