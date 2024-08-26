Automation vendor Duravant acquires T-TEK Material Handling

The Illinois-based automation solutions provider Duravant has acquired T-TEK Material Handling LLC, a manufacturer of high-speed packaging machinery and systems solutions headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama.

T-TEK makes end-of-line equipment including palletizers, depalletizers, conveyors, and custom automated lines for producers of packaged food, beverage, and consumer products.

Duravant called the move a strategic acquisition that will expand its reach in the growing packaged food and beverage sector. T-TEK’s portfolio complements Duravant’s product offering across its nVenia, Mespack, and Wulftec brands, all members of Duravant’s packaging segment.

“T-TEK’s technology and equipment offering aligns perfectly with palletizing solutions offered by nVenia,” David Malinas, chief operating officer for Duravant, said in a release. “We now have a complete, comprehensive solution set for all palletizing applications. And with adjacent load containment solutions offered through Wulftec’s premier stretch wrapping and strapping technologies, customers have a trusted source for all their end-of-line packaging needs.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. But the news marks Duravant’s latest acquisition, since buying Texas-based National Presort LP (NPI), a provider of automated sortation solutions, in 2023.



