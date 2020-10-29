Effective Remote Onboarding: How to Onboard Remote Employees

Many companies are growing to acknowledge that intentional and strategic onboarding is critical to new employees’ success, and it goes well beyond paperwork and procedure. Research has demonstrated that excellent onboarding pays off — it can improve new employee retention by 82% and productivity by over 70%. But with many companies continuing remote work into the foreseeable future, now is the time to ensure that your remote onboarding processes have been successfully transferred and adapted for remote work. One key characteristic of high-impact onboarding is an emphasis on people and company culture. However, one of the most prominent challenges of remote work is maintaining a strong sense of company culture and making up for the lack of in-person connections. When employees are being onboarded into a fully remote work environment, it is more critical than ever to equip them with the relationships, cultural understanding, and information they need for success.

Remote Onboarding has three objectives:

1. To inform

2. To welcome

3. To guide new employees.



By focusing on these goals, you can help ensure that your remote onboarding program is consistently effective. If these goals seem fundamental, they are because. The best way to create an effective remote onboarding experience is to start with a solid first impression.

At our organization, we do engage our new hires with engaging content like a short video on what they have to work for the next 1 year and what could be the expectations from the senior management and so on.

We believe that one way to engage learners is to use video, which can improve engagement rates when following these best practices:

https://www.charterglobal.com/effective-remote-onboarding/

We at charter global, always adopt the latest trends in sourcing our top-notch resources to place them with top companies and not just remote onboarding, we properly understand the current trends in every industry, technology & skills and move ahead.