How Often Should You Update Your App?

So, your mobile app is now built and available in the app stores. Users are downloading it, using it and you are receiving feedback from happy clients. But what’s next?

The journey has just begun! It is now time to think about maintenance for your app (if you haven’t already) and about the next versions (iterations).

But how often should you update your application and why?

Why Is It Important to Update Your App?

The app market is constantly evolving. The expectations of apps keep getting ratcheted higher and higher. New technologies are emerging and operating systems are being improved.

If you don’t want your app to appear tired, obsolete, or dead, you should take care to update it regularly. And, by the way, regular updates are a great way to keep users interested and engaged.

Here are the most common reasons why you should update your application:

#1 People love novelty:

People love new features in their apps so you should regularly offer your users interesting and helpful app updates. Plus, by updating your app, you have a great excuse to send pop-up notifications to show your users that you care about their requirements.

#2 Remove or replace everything that has lost relevance:

Mobile apps get outdated over time. This is inevitable due to the constant evolution of mobile tech. It’s important to select any old and unnecessary elements and remove or replace them with new, up to date features or information that meets the users’ needs.

#3 Date of the last update:

Users can always see when the application was last updated on Google Play or App Store. If your mobile app doesn’t have frequent updates it will lose credibility.

#4 Improvement of the user experience:

Improvements, based upon user feedback, mean that the app is always providing greater utility to the user. The app becomes more relevant, more engaging, and more useful. The more closely aligned the app is to audience requirements, the more it will be used and the more revenue it will generate.

#5 Increase Downloads:

Constant maintenance positively impacts the rating of the mobile app in the markets. This makes it easier for users to find and more likely to be downloaded.

Conclusion:

Whether you intend to make spontaneous changes based on market trends, scheduled updates, or both, it is important to have a strategic plan. Create an action plan for app updates, and ensure that you deliver on schedule. Having a plan is critical to keeping your app fresh and safe as you continue to make improvements.

Considering the speed at which the market evolves, there is no time for long, complicated processes in order to make app updates. Regular, incremental updates, based upon client-based intelligence work best.

At Charter Global, our team is highly skilled in mobile app development. We have a huge experience with long-term and successful projects. So, if you think it’s time to maintain and update your app, don’t hesitate to contact us for a free conversation with our experts!