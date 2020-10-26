CUSTOM BOXES LAUNCHING IMMINENT

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK – August 2020 Packaging Bee, one of the renowned packaging companies across the USA, has just announced that they will be imminently working on launching personalized Rigid Boxes for Wholesale for perfect packaging of Products of all shapes and sizes. People get cliché designs every year. The owner of Packaging Bee, Stephen Castro, felt a compelling need to find a perfect solution for this by launching Rigid Boxes that are recyclable after us. At Packaging Bee, we consider what happens to these boxes once you are done with them, hence eco-friendly Rigid Boxes.



“We needed to do something unique this year,” said Joseph. “The market has a big innovative void every year that filled with cliché and not-so-fancy designs. Packaging Bee, as the world knows, strives to bring something new every year, hence the need for this perfect little invention.” He further added, “We focus on making the packaging all the way more practical and beneficial for the companies using these boxes for diversified purposes.



Made from eco-friendly Kraft, these boxes will be customized according to the needs of customers and later be shaped into different trendy and traditional shapes. This feat wasn’t easy to achieve, but Packaging Bee has got its consumers covered for this year’s festivities.



Now you can order the wholesale Rigid Boxes without any trouble. Our state-of-the-art resources help create the most promising and long-lasting Rigid Boxes. The innovation and creativity in the Rigid Boxes we produce are the consequences of the devotion of our packaging experts.



About Packaging Bee: Based in the USA, Packaging Bee has aimed for nothing but excellence in its decade of experience. Since its foundation, Packaging Bee has always been at the forefront of these advances by serving around one hundred thousand customers in its entirety.

If you would like more information about the Rigid Boxes we are selling, please call Packaging Bee at +1 718-666-3632 or email at info@packagingbee.com. or visit: https://packagingbee.com/rigid-boxes/