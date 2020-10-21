The Logistics of Online Gaming Operations

The online gaming industry has rapidly advanced since its inception in the 1990s. At the time, Jurassic-era Internet technology prevented widespread access to online casino games, despite limited regulatory frameworks. The costs of connectivity, the lack of advancement in gaming design and development, and the absence of checks and balances made for a precarious industry.

Towards the end of the 1990s, rudimentary online casino games found their way to markets. Responsible gaming codes of conduct were implemented, but security protocols were sorely lacking. The logistics of the online gaming industry encompass a wide range of topics, including the following:



Determining Internet accessibility for online gaming efficacy



Identifying and locating software vendors in the supply chain





B2B and B2C relationship building, vis-a-vis cost-effectiveness



Unlike traditional retail and wholesale SMEs, online casino enterprises are not required to deliver actual products to customers; all activities are simply virtual renderings of Vegas-style casino games. These mimic the authenticity of an in-person experience. Back in 2010, the online gambling industry – according to Forbes.com – the market was generating $20 billion in worldwide GGR.

That number has consistently ticked higher year-on-year as more regulated markets opened up. Once casinos figured out how to establish an ironclad relationship of trust with players – courtesy of RNGs – operations became much easier. Players typically don't trust what they don't understand, but knowing that an online casino independently tested and audited for randomness, fairness, and transparency is a great benefit.

Just How Big Is the Online Gaming Market?

DHL inked an op-ed on, ‘All to Play For: How Can Companies Tap Into The Massive Online Games Market?’ The article went to great pains to explain the net worth of the worldwide gaming market which is then estimated at $150 billion, with some 100 million+ gamers worldwide, with 33% of gamers being women. In the 1980s and early 1990s, men dominated the gaming scene. Now, a dramatic technological transformation has expanded the tent to include people across the spectrum. Women are now a critical component of the online gaming scene, and gaming studios are working feverishly to cater to their needs.

The virtual world is peppered with imaginative ideas which are translated into incredible realities. Indeed, one of the most daring developments in online casino gaming is that of Live Dealer Casino. As its namesake suggests, Live Dealer Casino brings the most authentic online casino experience to players in real-time. Real dealers, at real gaming studios, are waiting to deal you into games, and payout your winnings.

Bank-level security, responsible gaming practices, account verification procedures, and top tier banking services are the norm. In fact, so advanced are the banking options that there are possible iDebit payment options in Canada, online casinos, among others. The gravity of these developments is astounding; players can now safely and securely transfer funds into secure offshore online casinos, with effortless ease.

Payment Processing Solutions

Part of the logistical problem faced by online casinos in years gone by has been the inability to process payments for real-money gaming. Technology has facilitated robust solutions to obviate the obstructionism of regulatory constraints for legal-age players. Many payment solutions have come to the fore, including e-Wallets, cryptocurrency, and a veritable host of safe and secure banking options.

The integrity of player accounts and transactions is sacrosanct. Logistically, this can prove to be a nightmare for software engineers trying to build trust with players. Fortunately, options like iDebit have proven reliable for myriad reasons. For starters, this payment option offers bank-level security, with quick and easy transactions processing.

Overall many people are benefiting from the online casino boom. These include affiliate websites, marketing websites, bloggers, online casinos, online casino players, game developers and creators, and payment processing solutions. The entertainment industry is better off with a greater adult-level variety of games. Clearly the industry and its peripheral businesses (verticals and horizontals) is growing at a steady clip. It's thanks to the trust of players, regulation, and innovation that everything runs like clockwork.