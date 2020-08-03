different types of mobile crushers for mineral processing

The mobile crusher plant is a kind of production equipment with certain mobile performance and can be used independently, flexible and adaptable. The integrated assembly form of the mobile crusher eliminates the complex site infrastructure installation operation of the pided components. It is made on the basis of the traditional crushing equipment, and has many different types. Here is a brief introduction to what problems it contains.

We know that the traditional crusher has jaw rock breaking machine, cone type rock breaker, roller type rock breaker, hammer type breaker and impact making machine. They have different applications in production. The material that can be processed and the working principle in the production of the material are different, so the equipment is changed. The mobile crusher plant station is also pided into many different types. Next we will make a detailed analysis of these reformed production equipment.

1. The mobile jaw crusher is reformed on the basis of the original rough breaking machine. Its production principle is constant. It still relies on the movable jaw plate to make periodic reciprocating movement, which will be crushed by the material between the two jaw plates, or used as a rough broken equipment.

2. The mobile cone crusher, which is reformed on the basis of the original medium and fine equipment, is still used as a medium equipment. When the material is processed, the outer cone is fixed, the inner cone is eccentric with the eccentric shaft (or eccentric sleeve), and the material is subjected to pressure and bending between the two cones. Bending force and breaking.

3. For the roll moving crusher station, the production process of the machine is mainly: the material is crushed in two parallel and opposite rollers (light roller) or by pressure splitting (tooth roll), such as the different rotation number of two rolls and local grinding.

4. The mobile hammer crusher plant is reformed on the basis of the original hammer crusher. The production process of the material is as follows: the material is impacted by the high-speed rotating hammer, and the block itself is broken by the impact of the high speed to the fixed inactive liner.

5. The mobile impact crusher station is mainly used as sand making equipment. It realizes the production of sand and stone instead of the use of natural sand. The use of the machine reduces the consumption of material and time, improves the production efficiency and improves the quality of the finished product.