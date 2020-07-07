SRSI Joins the Rolling On Interroll® Community

SRSI (Slate River Systems, Inc), a trusted material handling systems integrator, announces their onboarding to Rolling On Interroll® partnership with Interroll®, a global manufacturer of high-quality conveyor and gravity flow solutions. The partnership, with the motto “Growing Together,” extends on both companies’ commitment to providing superior quality and performance. Rolling On Interroll reflects the strong relationship between innovative and trustworthy companies.

SRSI founders, Ben and Chris York are experienced systems integrators with a long working history of applying Interroll brands in system solutions. The SRSI team was pleased to join the Rolling On Interroll community as highly specialized and passionate solution providers. Ben York, SRSI CEO, noted, “We are already connecting with the other impressive ROI partners and are thoroughly pleased with the collaboration. We look forward to making positive impacts together in the many years to come.”

Interroll works with Leading Systems Integrators worldwide – providing Best-in-Class Material Handling solutions for a variety of applications and industries. Platform-based products and services include the following: Rollers and Roller Drives, Conveyors & Sorters, Drum Motors, and Pallet/Carton flow.

“Rolling On Interroll will allow us to capitalize on global networking and innovation as we continue growing and executing excellence in every project,” states SRSI Marketing Coordinator, Skyeler Smith. “Not only will this partnership help SRSI differentiate itself, but it also allows for more international awareness and credibility, exclusive seminars and events, and special trainings.”

“We’re eager to build on our long-standing relationship with Ben and Chris,” adds Meredith Ransom, Sr. Marketing Manager - Interroll Americas. “Having partnered with each of them individually on many successful warehouse systems projects, we look forward to leveraging that experience and continuing to create optimal customer solutions with the SRSI team.”

About SRSI:

SRSI (Slate River Systems, Inc.) is a material handling systems integrator specializing in material handling system design and integration of warehouse automation systems. SRSI provides comprehensive, turnkey solutions to exceed customer performance goals. From inventory flow analysis, slotting and storage systems design, order processing and inventory control, warehouse safety, and even optimized labor and equipment utilization, SRSI has the breadth and depth of experience to design, execute and support integrated warehouse operations.

About Interroll

The Interroll Group is the leading global provider of material handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll provides system integrators and OEMs with a wide range of platform-based products and services in these categories: Rollers (conveyor rollers), Drives (motors and drives for conveyor systems), Conveyors & Sorters as well as Pallet & Carton Flow (flow storage systems). Among the company’s end users are leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart, and Zalando.