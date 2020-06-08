FMH Conveyors acquires Aftersort in move to expand product offerings

Material handling equipment manufacturer FMH Conveyors today announced it has acquired the conveyor vendor Aftersort in a move to expand its offerings of truck loading products.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jonesboro, Arkansas-based Aftersort provides trailer loading conveyors that are designed as two-piece, telescoping truck loaders with enough durability to withstand the punishment of operation in shipping areas with a high degree of forklift traffic and other potential collisions.

According to FMH, the deal means its customers will now have a mid-range truck loading solution with a price point between its NestaFlex 376 Gravity Skate Wheel Conveyor and its BestReach Rigid Drive Out Conveyor.

“FMH is extremely excited to have Aftersort Truck Loaders as part of our truck loading solutions lineup. We know that it will fill a gap in function and investment in our product line that our customers have been looking for,” Peter Rice, FMH’s vice president of sales, said in a release.