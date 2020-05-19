Logistics firms donate PPE for Chicago health and safety workers—Covid-19 roundup, May 19

Transport and logistics firms Gebrüder Weiss and Delta Group Logistics are teaming up to deliver thousands of pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to health and safety workers in the Chicago area as they continue to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
The companies purchased and have been overseeing the distribution of 8,000 facemasks and 1,000 face shields to various organizations and companies in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. A majority of the face shields donated will go directly to Springfield, IL, to help stock the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' State Surplus Warehouse so that shields are ready when they are needed, the companies said.
“Our teams understand how critical PPE is to the health and safety of our own warehouse workers. Being a family-owned company, we wanted to do more to help take care of the community,” Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss USA, said in a statement announcing the donations. “As soon as we had the opportunity to source face masks and face shields that we could deliver to the community, we moved on it. There is an immense need for PPE, and we are happy that we can make a small difference.”
Gebrüder Weiss and Delta Group Logistics will continue distributing PPE to more area healthcare facilities and front-line workers over the next few weeks, the companies also said.
“I'm really delighted that we're able to partner with Gebrüder Weiss to donate PPE to the Elk Grove Police Department, the Illinois Truck Association and many of the healthcare facilities that have been hit so hard in the city's 2nd Ward,” said Goran Mamic of Delta Group Logistics. “We are doing what we can as members of the logistics community, to help people protect themselves and protect others as we start to reactivate the economy.”
