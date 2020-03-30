Covid-19 resource hub: Collection of logistics links tracks impact of virus on supply chains

As Covid-19 spreads across the globe, nearly every business and consumer has seen their rhythms of life change drastically due to the widespread shutdowns, closures, and groundings that government and health officials say are necessary to slow the contagion and minimize the number of deaths. Areas from elementary schools to rock concerts, restaurants, and trade shows have posted delays and cancellations.
But amid the chaos, many logistics and retail providers are considered “essential businesses” that are allowed to continue operating, so that grocery stores, hospitals, and other crucial organizations can keep serving society. To help logistics providers find critical information and keep that "essential" freight flowing, DC Velocity has compiled a comprehensive list of websites and resource pages provided by trade groups, charities, vendors, and government agencies.
We hope you find the following list helpful. And to see further coverage of the coronavirus crisis and how it's affecting logistics issues across the industry, check out DC Velocity’s dedicated landing page for the latest journalism by our team of editors.
Industry groups
American Trucking Associations
Association of American Railroads (AAR)
Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA)
National Association of Convenience Stores
National Association of Truck Stop Owners
National Retail Federation (NRF)
Petrochemical Marketers Associations
Produce Marketing Association (PMA)
Propane Education & Research Council (PERC)
Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA)
Truckload Carriers Association (TCA)
Warehousing Education & Research Council (WERC)
Government organizations
Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, U.S. House of Representatives
United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)
Charities
American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN)
Vendors
Odyssey Logistics & Technology Corp.
