The Rainmakers

Some measure success by salaries and titles. Others use a different yardstick altogether. Take the eight professionals selected as our 2021 Rainmakers, for example. When asked about their proudest professional accomplishments, their answers ranged from the satisfaction of building teams whose members “do amazing things every day” to mentoring younger colleagues and seeing them go on to greater glory.

So who are these Rainmakers and how were they chosen? As in the past, DC Velocity selected the 2021 Rainmakers in concert with members of the magazine’s Editorial Advisory Board from candidates nominated by readers, board members, and previous Rainmakers and DCV Thought Leaders. This year’s selections represent different facets of the business—practitioners, academics, a third-party executive, and even a NASA logistics specialist. But as the profiles on the following pages show, they’re united by a common goal of advancing the logistics and supply chain management profession.

Starting July 1, we'll release the name of one of our 8 Rainmakers each day. Check this spot daily to read about the other supply chain leaders we’re honoring this year.

If you’d like to nominate someone for our 2022 Rainmakers report, please send your suggestions to DC Velocity’s group editorial director, David Maloney, at dmaloney@dcvelocity.com.

Ed Bowersox

When your father is a college logistics professor, you grow up with a keen awareness of the power of supply chain management. That background served Ed Bowersox well when his employer, the Des Plaines, Illinois-based third-party service specialist DSC Logistics, was acquired in 2018 by South Korea’s CJ Logistics, introducing an array of organizational and strategic challenges. As an executive at the firm, Bowersox took a lead role in integrating the two companies, went on to champion projects to implement technology solutions across CJ Logistics’ nationwide network, and has recently guided the company’s Covid-19 crisis management efforts.

Now CEO of CJ Logistics America, Bowersox draws on a long career in the sector, including his previous experience as senior global director of global product supply at Kimberly-Clark. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in packaging engineering and logistics from Michigan State University.

Q: What drew you to the field of logistics?

A: I grew up with logistics, supply chain, and physical distribution. My dad, the late Dr. Donald Bowersox, was a professor of logistics and supply chain management at Michigan State University, and we had a running joke—he taught it, and we went out and did it. I had the pleasure of having my dad as my teacher in class; then for a good part of my career, I was able to use him as a sounding board, which was so valuable as well as a lot of fun.

Q: What are some of the biggest changes you’ve seen during your career?

A: I think the evolution of technology has been the biggest change and has had the biggest effect on the logistics profession.

Then there’s the industry’s rising stature—the general public is now more aware of supply chains and logistics. The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of—and our dependence on—global supply chains. I think we are going to have a huge influx of talent into the field as a result.

Supply chain is a tech-forward, tech-driven critical business function that’s now getting visibility all the way up to the boardroom level. Supply chain and logistics workers feel a sense of pride, knowing that during the Covid crisis, their companies were designated as critical, exempt businesses that provide essential products and services.

Q: What hasn’t changed?

A: The key thing that hasn’t changed is the dependence on talent and the need to mentor, develop, and retain talent. Systems and technology will only take you so far. It is talent and relationships—the human element—that keep businesses going. Our company was built on strategic partnerships. Partnerships ebb and flow, but as long as you are being creative, solving problems, bringing value to your customers, and differentiating yourself in the marketplace, there is the ability to maintain and build partnerships. Capabilities, partnerships, and talent are a winning combination.

Q: What advice would you give someone just starting a career in supply chain management?

A: To figure out a career path, you need to be exposed to the different elements of the supply chain so you can really understand where your passion lies. Coming right out of school, depending on the curriculum, you could be more interested in transportation, procurement, strategy, systems, or operations. But often you’ll find—particularly in the early stages of your career—that companies will dictate what they need from you.

At CJ Logistics, we’re trying to change that conversation and to understand what excites young supply chain professionals, what they have a passion for, and where they feel they can contribute the most and really make a difference. The most rewarding part of my job is when I make the time to sit down and talk to employees and discover what matters to them. When you can connect opportunities with passion, it will lead to successful outcomes and personal fulfillment.

Q: What are some of the truisms that should be forgotten? In other words, what rules do companies need to break?

A: Coming out of this Covid experience, and in these times of market and supply chain pressure, all companies are reassessing how they do business, on a variety of levels. The traditional structure in which a lot of us grew up and worked needs to continue to adapt, and as we adapt, we have a higher probability of utilizing talent to its fullest and providing differentiated value for our customers.

