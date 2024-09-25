Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

In Person interview: Krish Nathan of SDI Element Logic

In our continuing series of discussions with top supply-chain company executives, Krish Nathan talks about the criteria for selecting an automated system and the benefits of goods-to-person technologies.

Krish Nathan of SDI Element Logic

Krish Nathan of SDI Element Logic

David Maloney
By David MaloneySep 25, 2024
David Maloney
David Maloney has been a journalist for more than 35 years and is currently the group editorial director for DC Velocity and Supply Chain Quarterly magazines. In this role, he is responsible for the editorial content of both brands of Agile Business Media. Dave joined DC Velocity in April of 2004. Prior to that, he was a senior editor for Modern Materials Handling magazine. Dave also has extensive experience as a broadcast journalist. Before writing for supply chain publications, he was a journalist, television producer and director in Pittsburgh. Dave combines a background of reporting on logistics with his video production experience to bring new opportunities to DC Velocity readers, including web videos highlighting top distribution and logistics facilities, webcasts and other cross-media projects. He continues to live and work in the Pittsburgh area.
See Full Bio

Krish Nathan is the Americas CEO for SDI Element Logic, a provider of turnkey automation solutions and sortation systems. Nathan joined SDI Industries in 2000 and honed his project management and engineering expertise in developing and delivering complex material handling solutions. In 2014, he was appointed CEO, and in 2022, he led the search for a strategic partner that could expand SDI’s capabilities. This culminated in the acquisition of SDI by Element Logic, with SDI becoming the Americas branch of the company.

A native of the U.K., Nathan received his bachelor’s degree in manufacturing engineering from Coventry University and has studied executive leadership at Cranfield University.

Q: How would you describe the current state of the supply chain industry?

A: We see the supply chain industry as very dynamic and exciting, both from a growth perspective and from an innovation perspective. The pandemic hangover is still impacting decisions to nearshore, and that has resulted in a spike in business for us in both the USA and Mexico. Adding new technology to our portfolio has been a significant contributor to our continued expansion.

Q: Distributors were making huge tech investments during the pandemic simply to keep up with soaring consumer demand. How have things changed since then?

A: The consumer demand for e-commerce certainly appears to have cooled since the pandemic high, but our clients continue to see steady growth. Growth, combined with low unemployment and high labor costs, continues to make automation a good investment for many companies.

Q: Robotics are still in high demand for material handling applications. What are some of the benefits of these systems?

A: As an organization, we are investing heavily in software that will allow Element Logic to offer solutions for robotic picking that are hardware-agnostic. We have had success deploying unit picking for order fulfillment solutions and unit placing of items onto tray-based sorters.

From a benefit point of view, we’ve seen the consistency of a given operation improve. For example, the placement accuracy of a product onto a tray is far higher from a robotic arm than from a person. In order fulfillment applications, two of the biggest benefits are reliability and hours of operation. The robots don't call in sick, and they are happy to work 22 hours a day!

Q: SDI Element Logic offers a wide range of automated solutions, including automated storage and sortation equipment. What criteria should distributors use to determine what type of system is right for them?

A: There are a significant number of factors to consider when thinking about automation. In my experience, automation pays for itself in three key ways: It saves space, it increases the efficiency of labor, and it improves accuracy. So evaluating which of these will be [most] beneficial and quantifying the associated savings will lead to a “right sized” investment in technology.

Another important factor to consider is product mix. With a small SKU (stock-keeping unit) base, often automation doesn’t make sense. And with a huge SKU base, there will be products that don’t lend themselves to automation.

With any significant investment, you need to partner with an organization that has deep experience with the technologies that are being considered and … in-depth knowledge of the process that is being automated.

Q: How can a goods-to-person system reduce the amount of labor needed to fill orders?

A: In most order picking operations, there is a considerable amount of walking between pick faces to find the SKUs associated with a given order or set of orders. Goods-to-person eliminates the walking and allows the operator to just pick. I have seen studies that [show] that 75% of the time [required] to assemble an order in a manual picking environment is walking or “non-picking” time. So eliminating walking will reduce the amount of labor needed.

The goods-to-person approach also fits perfectly with robotic picking, so even the actual picking aspect of order assembly can be automated in some instances. For these reasons, [automation offers] a significant opportunity to reduce the labor needed to fulfill a customer order.

Q: If you could pick one thing a company should do to improve its distribution center operations, what would it be?

A: Evaluate. Evaluate the opportunities for improving by considering automation. In my experience, the challenge most companies have is recognizing that automation is an alternative. The barrier to entry is far lower than most people think!
ArticleEditorial
material handlingstorageasrs shuttlesinternal movementconveyorssortation equipmentorder fulfillment & packinggoods-to-person systemsrobotic picking and loadingroboticsconveyors & sortation
ArticleEditorial
material handlingstorageasrs shuttlesinternal movementconveyorssortation equipmentorder fulfillment & packinggoods-to-person systemsrobotic picking and loadingroboticsconveyors & sortation

The Latest

Featured

Logistics gives back: September 2024

Forklift in warehouse
Featured

Hyster-Yale partners with Dept. of Defense’s SkillBridge program

Greg Swift of Schneider National
Featured

Truck driver achieves 5 million miles without an accident

Young scientist looking at test tube
Featured

Battery Council International launches student scholarship program

More Stories

Hydrogen FCEV (fuel-cell-powered electric refuse vehicle)

Hydrogen fuel cells could soon power refuse-collection trucks

Logistics service providers looking to cut emissions from their transportation operations have largely focused on the switch from internal combustion engines to battery electric vehicles (BEVs). But some proponents say that hydrogen fuel cells are a better way to generate the electricity required to reach that goal. A new demonstration project now underway is designed to prove their point.

Hyzon, an Illinois-based provider of hydrogen fuel-cell systems, has teamed up with New Way Trucks, a manufacturer of refuse-truck bodies in Iowa, to create what they call North America’s first hydrogen fuel-cell-powered electric refuse vehicle (FCEV), otherwise known as an electric garbage truck.

Keep ReadingShow less
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s songs influence demand patterns

Global supply chains have long had to weather disruptions triggered by sudden spikes in demand. Holiday gift shopping, big price discounts, and stocking up before major storms are just a few reasons for jumps in consumption. Now there’s another variable to consider: Taylor Swift.

Devoted fans of the pop megastar often wear outfits reflecting Swift’s own costumes or references to her songs when they attend concerts. Her influence is so notable that, according to London-based Dalston Mill Fabrics, the singer’s lyrics appear to drive spikes in demand for certain styles and fabrics.

Keep ReadingShow less

Learning to do green math

The announcement from the electric vehicle (EV) charging company contained a really big number: 1 million. That’s the number of places in North America and Europe where drivers can go to charge up their cars, according to ChargePoint, a California company that provides a list of those charging stations on its smartphone app. And it’s important because the lack of a robust charging network has been one of the main obstacles to the mass transition from fossil fuel to battery power.

But the number also made me wonder, How does that stack up against the number of service stations where drivers can pump gas or diesel? And since charging an electric car takes longer than filling a tank, does the EV industry need more plugs than pumps anyway?

Keep ReadingShow less

CARB’s rail regs: Too far too soon

Earlier this year, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) adopted new regulations that will eventually ban most forklifts with internal combustion engines from operating in the Golden State. With a few exceptions, companies will have to phase out their carbon-emitting trucks between 2028 and 2037. These regulations are designed to help clear the skies over California, even though lift trucks are responsible for a very small percentage of the state’s air pollution.

CARB has also begun to target drayage trucks that operate in California, with the goal of having only zero-emission models in use by 2035. It has offered incentives, such as grants and access to dedicated lanes at ports, to encourage the shift.

Keep ReadingShow less
What’s ahead for MFCs?

What’s ahead for MFCs?

It wasn’t long ago that the term “microfulfillment center,” or MFC, frequently cropped up in logistics industry conversations. The trend reflected a need for local inventory sources that could fill accelerating demand for last-mile delivery as e-commerce surged during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in the grocery market.

You hear the term far less frequently today. Demand for MFCs has softened alongside steadying e-grocery sales over the past few years, but experts say the market for microfulfillment remains strong, with emerging opportunities that hold promise for equipment vendors and e-commerce players alike.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.