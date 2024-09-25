Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Logistics gives back: September 2024

Here’s our monthly roundup of some of the charitable works and donations by companies in the material handling and logistics space.

DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffSep 25, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio
  • Toyota Material Handling and its nationwide network of dealers showcased their commitment to improving their local communities during the company’s annual “Lift the Community Day.” Since 2021, Toyota associates have participated in an annual day-long philanthropic event held near Toyota’s Columbus, Indiana, headquarters. This year, the initiative expanded to include participation from Toyota’s dealers, increasing the impact on communities throughout the U.S. A total of 324 Toyota associates completed 2,300 hours of community service during this year’s event.

Toyota Material Handling

  • The PMMI Foundation, the charitable arm of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, awarded nearly $200,000 in scholarships to students pursuing careers in the packaging and processing industry. Each year, the PMMI Foundation provides academic scholarships to students studying packaging, food processing, and engineering to underscore its commitment to the future of the packaging and processing industry.
  • Truck leasing and fleet management services provider Fleet Advantage hosted its “Kids Around the Corner Foundation” back-to-school backpack drive in July. During the event, company associates assembled 200 backpacks filled with essential school supplies for high school-age students. The backpacks were then delivered to Henderson Behavioral Health’s Youth & Family Services location in Tamarac, Florida.

Fleet Advantage

  • For the past seven years, third-party logistics service specialist ODW Logistics has provided logistics support for the Pelotonia Ride Weekend, a campaign to raise funds for cancer research at The Ohio State University’s Comprehensive Cancer Center–Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute. As in the past, ODW provided inventory management services and transportation for the riders’ bicycles at this year’s event. In all, some 7,000 riders and 3,000 volunteers participated in the ride weekend.
ArticleEditorial
logistics gives backpmmi - the association for packaging and processing technologiestoyota material handlingfleet advantageodw logistics
ArticleEditorial
logistics gives backpmmi - the association for packaging and processing technologiestoyota material handlingfleet advantageodw logistics

The Latest

Forklift in warehouse
Featured

Hyster-Yale partners with Dept. of Defense’s SkillBridge program

Greg Swift of Schneider National
Featured

Truck driver achieves 5 million miles without an accident

Young scientist looking at test tube
Featured

Battery Council International launches student scholarship program

Hydrogen FCEV (fuel-cell-powered electric refuse vehicle)
Featured

Hydrogen fuel cells could soon power refuse-collection trucks

More Stories

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s songs influence demand patterns

Global supply chains have long had to weather disruptions triggered by sudden spikes in demand. Holiday gift shopping, big price discounts, and stocking up before major storms are just a few reasons for jumps in consumption. Now there’s another variable to consider: Taylor Swift.

Devoted fans of the pop megastar often wear outfits reflecting Swift’s own costumes or references to her songs when they attend concerts. Her influence is so notable that, according to London-based Dalston Mill Fabrics, the singer’s lyrics appear to drive spikes in demand for certain styles and fabrics.

Keep ReadingShow less

Learning to do green math

The announcement from the electric vehicle (EV) charging company contained a really big number: 1 million. That’s the number of places in North America and Europe where drivers can go to charge up their cars, according to ChargePoint, a California company that provides a list of those charging stations on its smartphone app. And it’s important because the lack of a robust charging network has been one of the main obstacles to the mass transition from fossil fuel to battery power.

But the number also made me wonder, How does that stack up against the number of service stations where drivers can pump gas or diesel? And since charging an electric car takes longer than filling a tank, does the EV industry need more plugs than pumps anyway?

Keep ReadingShow less

CARB’s rail regs: Too far too soon

Earlier this year, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) adopted new regulations that will eventually ban most forklifts with internal combustion engines from operating in the Golden State. With a few exceptions, companies will have to phase out their carbon-emitting trucks between 2028 and 2037. These regulations are designed to help clear the skies over California, even though lift trucks are responsible for a very small percentage of the state’s air pollution.

CARB has also begun to target drayage trucks that operate in California, with the goal of having only zero-emission models in use by 2035. It has offered incentives, such as grants and access to dedicated lanes at ports, to encourage the shift.

Keep ReadingShow less
What’s ahead for MFCs?

What’s ahead for MFCs?

It wasn’t long ago that the term “microfulfillment center,” or MFC, frequently cropped up in logistics industry conversations. The trend reflected a need for local inventory sources that could fill accelerating demand for last-mile delivery as e-commerce surged during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in the grocery market.

You hear the term far less frequently today. Demand for MFCs has softened alongside steadying e-grocery sales over the past few years, but experts say the market for microfulfillment remains strong, with emerging opportunities that hold promise for equipment vendors and e-commerce players alike.

Keep ReadingShow less
map of hurricane forecast track

Helene threatens Florida as storm nears hurricane strength

Residents and businesses along the Florida panhandle today are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Helene, which is forecasted to strengthen into a major hurricane by the time it strikes the northeast Gulf Coast on Thursday.

Hurricane and storm surge watches are already in effect for that area, which could see heavy rain and flash flooding across portions of Florida, the Southeast U.S., Southern Appalachians, and the Tennessee Valley, according to predictions from the National Hurricane Center.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.