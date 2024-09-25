Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hyster-Yale partners with Dept. of Defense’s SkillBridge program

The lift truck maker and its dealer network provide civilian work experience for service members transitioning out of the military.

Forklift in warehouse
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffSep 25, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

After years in the military, service members and their spouses can find the transition to civilian life difficult. For many, a valuable support on that journey is the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) SkillBridge program. During their final 180 days of service, participants in the program are connected with companies that provide them with civilian work experience and training. There is no cost to those companies while the service member continues receiving military compensation and benefits.

Among the SkillBridge program’s supporters is Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, which provides lift trucks and technology solutions, primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names. Hyster-Yale and its independently owned dealers partner with SkillBridge to recruit and train current service members, specifically for positions as skilled technicians.

Both sides benefit from the program. “We’re proud to work with SkillBridge to give back to our military veterans for the bravery and sacrifices they’ve made for all of us,” Troy Pederson, director of training and development at LiftOne, a Hyster-Yale dealer and established SkillBridge employer, said in a release. “In the last year, we’ve helped 10 SkillBridge interns transition from military to civilian life, and the value and positive impact of the program can’t be overstated. At LiftOne, we’ve gained so much from the experience and diverse mix of technical and leadership skills of our SkillBridge candidates.”
ArticleEditorial
material handlinglift truckslaborhyster-yale materials handlingu.s. department of defenseinbound
ArticleEditorial
material handlinglift truckslaborhyster-yale materials handlingu.s. department of defenseinbound

The Latest

Featured

Logistics gives back: September 2024

Greg Swift of Schneider National
Featured

Truck driver achieves 5 million miles without an accident

Young scientist looking at test tube
Featured

Battery Council International launches student scholarship program

Hydrogen FCEV (fuel-cell-powered electric refuse vehicle)
Featured

Hydrogen fuel cells could soon power refuse-collection trucks

More Stories

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s songs influence demand patterns

Global supply chains have long had to weather disruptions triggered by sudden spikes in demand. Holiday gift shopping, big price discounts, and stocking up before major storms are just a few reasons for jumps in consumption. Now there’s another variable to consider: Taylor Swift.

Devoted fans of the pop megastar often wear outfits reflecting Swift’s own costumes or references to her songs when they attend concerts. Her influence is so notable that, according to London-based Dalston Mill Fabrics, the singer’s lyrics appear to drive spikes in demand for certain styles and fabrics.

Keep ReadingShow less

Learning to do green math

The announcement from the electric vehicle (EV) charging company contained a really big number: 1 million. That’s the number of places in North America and Europe where drivers can go to charge up their cars, according to ChargePoint, a California company that provides a list of those charging stations on its smartphone app. And it’s important because the lack of a robust charging network has been one of the main obstacles to the mass transition from fossil fuel to battery power.

But the number also made me wonder, How does that stack up against the number of service stations where drivers can pump gas or diesel? And since charging an electric car takes longer than filling a tank, does the EV industry need more plugs than pumps anyway?

Keep ReadingShow less

CARB’s rail regs: Too far too soon

Earlier this year, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) adopted new regulations that will eventually ban most forklifts with internal combustion engines from operating in the Golden State. With a few exceptions, companies will have to phase out their carbon-emitting trucks between 2028 and 2037. These regulations are designed to help clear the skies over California, even though lift trucks are responsible for a very small percentage of the state’s air pollution.

CARB has also begun to target drayage trucks that operate in California, with the goal of having only zero-emission models in use by 2035. It has offered incentives, such as grants and access to dedicated lanes at ports, to encourage the shift.

Keep ReadingShow less
What’s ahead for MFCs?

What’s ahead for MFCs?

It wasn’t long ago that the term “microfulfillment center,” or MFC, frequently cropped up in logistics industry conversations. The trend reflected a need for local inventory sources that could fill accelerating demand for last-mile delivery as e-commerce surged during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in the grocery market.

You hear the term far less frequently today. Demand for MFCs has softened alongside steadying e-grocery sales over the past few years, but experts say the market for microfulfillment remains strong, with emerging opportunities that hold promise for equipment vendors and e-commerce players alike.

Keep ReadingShow less
map of hurricane forecast track

Helene threatens Florida as storm nears hurricane strength

Residents and businesses along the Florida panhandle today are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Helene, which is forecasted to strengthen into a major hurricane by the time it strikes the northeast Gulf Coast on Thursday.

Hurricane and storm surge watches are already in effect for that area, which could see heavy rain and flash flooding across portions of Florida, the Southeast U.S., Southern Appalachians, and the Tennessee Valley, according to predictions from the National Hurricane Center.

Keep ReadingShow less
Copyright ©2024.