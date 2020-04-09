Schaefer Systems International produces face masks for essential workers

Covid-19 roundup: our coverage of coronavirus responses by logistics industry players.

April 9, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Packaging, automation, and material handling system provider Schaefer Systems International Inc. is using its corporate equipment and assets to produce face masks for its clients, retail distribution center employees, and waste collection workers classified as “essential” workers in the fight against the coronavirus.

Schaefer’s Packaging Systems Division is using its textile dunnage sewing capabilities and leveraging vendor relationships to quickly manufacture the masks, launching production this week in both its Charlotte, North Carolina, and San Louis Potosi, Mexico, locations. The first prototypes have already been completed, and the company plans to ramp up production to as many as 1,000 masks per week.

“This is a great opportunity to help our communities and essential employees who provide much needed services every day. We applaud each and every one of them for their heroic efforts to keep the economy and the essential services going,” Andy Schumacher, vice president of Schaefer’s Packaging Systems Division, said in a release. “This is truly a project that the entire SSI Schaefer team got behind and made it happen quickly along with our suppliers. We’re all happy to contribute and do our civic duty.”

And in another example of a logistics industry supplier dedicating its manufacturing muscle to the coronavirus fight, the industrial casters and wheels maker Caster Concepts Inc. is now making headbands for the face shields worn by healthcare workers.

Albion, Michigan-based Caster Concepts has teamed up with Technique Inc., a metal fabricator based in Jackson, Michigan, to collaborate on producing up to 5,000 face shields daily and shipping them to hospitals.

“These supplies are going to the true heroes in this story: our healthcare professionals who are caring for people around the clock,” Caster Concepts CEO Bill Dobbins said in a release. “We want to make sure they’re well-equipped to do their job and be safe while they’re doing it.”

Coronavirus Coverage Disaster Response Material Handling
KEYWORDS Caster Concepts Schaefer Systems International
DC Velocity Staff

plenty of chances to SCOR

More from this author
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

070e2a4b-deda-45a0-ac00-941fe36eb4e1

For Freight and Supply Chain Issues, What Will Your New Normal Look Like?

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
I have a confession to make: I’ve grown weary of hearing everyone talk about “the new normal” in light of the COVID–19 crisis. I think what they are telling us is this: Things will be different. While no one has yet to explain what “the new normal” will look like, there are a couple of things we do know.

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing