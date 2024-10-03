Advanced operator assist technology in action

With as many as 100,000 lift truck accidents each year, operations need to consider new ways to deal with the big problems related to inexperienced operators and distracted workers. Technology, combined with the right training, can help support safety initiatives, reduce injuries, lower costs and boost productivity. This video details how Hyster Reaction™ operator assist technology reinforces best practices through capabilities like:

Automatic speed reduction as lift trucks approach intersections and travel around corners

Line of sight detection to enhance operator and pedestrian awareness

Hydraulic lock-out to prevent operators from moving loads that exceed weight thresholds