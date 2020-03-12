DACHSER is expanding premium charter flight rotation to and from China

Atlanta, Georgia, March 12, 2020 - DACHSER Air & Sea Logistics is starting the next wave of its charter flight rotation service to China and back. The charter route has initially been scheduled to operate from mid-March to the end of the month.

The new coronavirus is still having a serious impact on capacity in the air freight market. Because the situation is so volatile, capacity planning is becoming a real challenge. Now DACHSER Air & Sea Logistics is adding to its existing charter service between Frankfurt and China: starting March 16, the company will offer an air bridge between the US, Latin America, and the air freight gateway in Frankfurt for deliveries to Shanghai, China. DACHSER will charter 747s and integrate them into the rotation of flights from Frankfurt to Shanghai and vice versa. In this way, DACHSER offers its customers an intelligent solution for transport needs in transpacific trade and is responding to the current market situation with flexible solutions.

Premium air service for customers

“This program puts us in a position to offer a robust and reliable premium air service to Asia for our customers in the Americas as well,” says Timo Stroh, Head of Global Air Freight. “We are ready for whatever happens on the air freight market in the coming weeks, and fully appreciate being in a position to tackle the challenges of the future today.”

Further information: ccc.kempten-asl@dachser.com

