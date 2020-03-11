Modex 2020: TREWly new heights

TREW, a provider of automated material handling solutions for integrators and end-users, showcased its unique Double Helix MDR Spiral conveyor at Modex 2020 this week. The conveyor’s new innovative tote and case handling design changes elevations in a small footprint and improves system flow with zero pressure accumulation, the company says.

The 24VDC all electric design is part of TREW Hilmot’s Series 1500 motorized roller product line. The spiral provides smooth accumulation while making major incline and decline elevation changes in the same small footprint, using built-in zero pressure accumulation (ZPA) and polyurethane sleeved rollers to ensure high density accumulation without slipping or toppling of products. https://www.hilmot.com

The new Double Helix MDR Spiral provides:

Simultaneous 40 CPM incline and 40 CPM decline accumulating conveyor improves flow

Small footprint with modular design enables easy shipment and quick installation

24VDC all electric on-conveyor snap-in control modules simples system controls

“The Double Helix MDR Spiral is another example of TREW innovation in solving client’s challenges,” says Chris Arnold, COO and President at TREW. “By combining our flexible 24VDC technology and understanding of our partner’s challenges, we are able to create unique approaches.”