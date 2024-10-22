Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Unpack the Possibilities of AMR Solutions
Webinar

Unpack the Possibilities of AMR Solutions

Learn how OIA teamed up with Packsize to provide a solution that focuses on setting new standards in operational excellence.

Thursday, October 31, 2024 2:00 PM EDT/11:00 AM PDT

With the growing abundance of solution providers, choosing the right combination of fulfillment automation solutions can be challenging.

Join Ocado Intelligent Automation for "Unpack the possibilities of AMR Solutions" to learn how OIA teamed up with Packsize to provide a solution that focuses on setting new standards in operational excellence.

Join Gina Ylagan, strategic partnerships director at Packsize, and Royanna Chappell, VP of strategic accounts to discover how Ocado's AMR and Packsize technologies are transforming both existing brown-field sites and new facilities.

Participants will learn first-hand how the deployment of these cutting-edge technologies are driving efficiency, boosting throughput and enhancing resiliency.

Register Now

Speakers

Gina Ylagan
Gina Ylagan
Strategic Partnership Director
Packsize 		Royanna Chappell
Royanna Chappell
VP of Strategic Accounts
6 River Systems, Part of Ocado Group 		David Maloney
Host: David Maloney
Group Editorial Director
DC Velocity and Supply Chain Xchange

Register Now

Sponsored by

Ocado

The Latest

Raymond lift truck lifting pallet
Internal Movement

How to handle a pallet

Copyright ©2024.