Thursday, October 31, 2024 2:00 PM EDT/11:00 AM PDT

With the growing abundance of solution providers, choosing the right combination of fulfillment automation solutions can be challenging.

Join Ocado Intelligent Automation for "Unpack the possibilities of AMR Solutions" to learn how OIA teamed up with Packsize to provide a solution that focuses on setting new standards in operational excellence.

Join Gina Ylagan, strategic partnerships director at Packsize, and Royanna Chappell, VP of strategic accounts to discover how Ocado's AMR and Packsize technologies are transforming both existing brown-field sites and new facilities.

Participants will learn first-hand how the deployment of these cutting-edge technologies are driving efficiency, boosting throughput and enhancing resiliency.

Register Now

Speakers



Gina Ylagan

Strategic Partnership Director

Packsize

Royanna Chappell

VP of Strategic Accounts

6 River Systems, Part of Ocado Group

Host: David Maloney

Group Editorial Director

DC Velocity and Supply Chain Xchange

Register Now

Sponsored by