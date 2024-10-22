Unpack the Possibilities of AMR Solutions
Learn how OIA teamed up with Packsize to provide a solution that focuses on setting new standards in operational excellence.
Thursday, October 31, 2024 2:00 PM EDT/11:00 AM PDT
With the growing abundance of solution providers, choosing the right combination of fulfillment automation solutions can be challenging.
Join Ocado Intelligent Automation for "Unpack the possibilities of AMR Solutions" to learn how OIA teamed up with Packsize to provide a solution that focuses on setting new standards in operational excellence.
Join Gina Ylagan, strategic partnerships director at Packsize, and Royanna Chappell, VP of strategic accounts to discover how Ocado's AMR and Packsize technologies are transforming both existing brown-field sites and new facilities.
Participants will learn first-hand how the deployment of these cutting-edge technologies are driving efficiency, boosting throughput and enhancing resiliency.
Speakers
Gina Ylagan
Strategic Partnership Director
Packsize
Royanna Chappell
VP of Strategic Accounts
6 River Systems, Part of Ocado Group
Host: David Maloney
Group Editorial Director
DC Velocity and Supply Chain Xchange
