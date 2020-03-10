Modex 2020: Matthews flexes its new generation of autonomous mobile robots

Matthews Automation Solutions’ newest generation of autonomous mobile robots feature different bolt-on-top attachments, each engineered to enhance specific warehousing tasks. These flexible hardware options, plus full controls and software integration with pick-to-light, motor-driven roller (MDR) conveyor, and warehouse execution systems (WES), enable the progressive automated systems.

“Matthews AMRs are designed to increase efficiency within dynamic environments, such as e-commerce and omni-channel order fulfillment operations,” explains Dave Remsing, vice president of market development for Matthews Automation Solutions, in a release. “The AMRs manage repetitive work—such as handling and transporting cartons or totes—so associates can focus on value-added tasks, like picking and sorting orders.”

Designed for versatility and adaptability, the Matthews AMRs are engineered with easy-access mounting points upon which different, customized top attachments can be secured. Also offered in standard versions, the attachments—such as a motor-driven roller (MDR) conveyor for materials movement or light-directed shelving to carry totes or cartons for picking and order fulfillment—easily bolt on to the AMRs with readily available hardware.

According to the company, the AMRs’ fleet management software integrates with all major WES, warehouse management systems (WMS), warehouse control systems (WCS), and manufacturing execution systems (MES) and controls, as well as with applications for pick-to-light, put walls, MDR conveyor, and other material handling automation.