GXO runs warehouse trials of humanoid robots from Reflex Robotics

Multi-purpose robot can transition between repetitive tasks like tote transfers and product picking.

robot picking orders in warehouse
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffSep 18, 2024
Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics Inc. will launch a pilot deployment of general-purpose humanoid robots from Reflex Robotics, according to the terms of a deal announced between the two companies today.

New York-based Reflex says its robot is an out-of-the-box solution that reaches operational capability within 60 minutes of deployment and ramps to become fully autonomous by learning from human demonstrations over time. The multi-purpose humanoid can transition seamlessly between repetitive tasks, from product picking to tote transfers between other kinds of automation.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO will control the tests through its “operational incubator” program, which partners closely with developers to validate practical use cases using the warehouse as a real-world laboratory.

Specific to this case, GXO says it is currently co-developing an array of use cases across process paths through the pilot in an omni-channel fulfillment operation for a Fortune 100 retailer.

And the long-term objective of the agreement with Reflex is to deploy the Reflex Robot widely across GXO’s operations, easing capacity constraints and enabling GXO’s team members to take on more fulfilling roles.

This is GXO’s second Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) agreement, following past recent deals with humanoid robot developers such as Agility Robotics and its bipedal “Digit” mobile manipulation robot (MMR).

reflex roboticsgxo logistics
