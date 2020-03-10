SmartDrive Congratulates 2020 Best Fleets to Drive For

SAN DIEGO, March 5, 2020—SmartDrive Systems, a leader in video-based safety and transportation intelligence, congratulates the carriers named as the 2020 Best Fleets to Drive For, as announced by the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), in partnership with CarriersEdge. SmartDrive® customers Boyle Transportation, Central Oregon Truck Company, Nussbaum Transportation Services and TLD Logistics are among the top 20 fleets on the annual Best Fleets to Drive For list. Averitt Express, another fleet tapping the power of SmartDrive’s video-based safety platform, was named a Fleet to Watch.

Both Boyle Transportation and Nussbaum Transportation have been named to the Best Fleets Top 20 multiple times, with Nussbaum recently winning the 2019 Best Overall Fleet in the small carrier category. The categorization is based on how the Top 20 is broken down according to fleet size.

Nussbaum Transportation, with 442 drivers, was noted for its approach to new technology adoption, where a focus on personal needs ensures the enhancements optimize, rather than disrupt, driver efficiency. The company’s creative approach to HR and professional development programs also earned top scores across a variety of categories.

Boyle Transportation, with 133 drivers, stood out for its investments in driver support programs and operational efficiency improvements. Its guaranteed pay, provision of cell phones and connectivity tools, and a generous scholarship offering, all demonstrated a willingness to invest in areas many fleets are reluctant to explore.

CarriersEdge Chief Executive Officer Jane Jazrawy noted that both Boyle Transportation and Nussbaum Transportation are seeing impressive results from their programs: both have driver satisfaction above 93% and driver turnover under 20%.

“These fleets represent the best in the industry-recognized for their commitment to driver retention, employee satisfaction and safety,” said Steve Mitgang, SmartDrive CEO. “With SmartDrive customers comprising 20 percent of fleets in the top 20, we view this as another proof point for the value of our proven fully-managed service, which provides verified risk fleets can trust.”

The Best Fleets to Drive For program aims to publicly honor for-hire carriers that provide the best workplaces for drivers. To be considered for the program, companies must be nominated by their drivers or owner operators. Nominees are evaluated on a variety of criteria, including total compensation, health benefits, performance management, professional development and career path/advancement opportunities. Driver surveys are also conducted to collect input from drivers and independent contractors working directly with the fleets.

For a full list of winners, visit: http://www.bestfleetstodrivefor.com/

