Survey shows reasons for continued popularity of brick and mortar stores

Despite the continued steep growth curve of e-commerce, in-store shopping remains popular with consumers, with more than 80% preferring to purchase groceries in-store and more than 45% choosing to shop in-store at discount, convenience, home improvement, and apparel stores, according to a survey from Spar Group, the Michigan merchandising and marketing services company.

Three top reasons that consumers seek out brick and mortar stores include the ability to try on/demo products, select new products, and plan meals. Those results came from a May, 2024, survey sponsored by Spar and conducted by a third-party research firm, reaching more than 1,000 consumers between the ages of 18 and 64.

The numbers also revealed that physical stores have room for improvement. Important attributes for a successful shopping experience once they’re in the store include customer service (71%), a speedy checkout (69%), and an engaging atmosphere (51%), the survey found. Specific challenges that draw consumer complaints include product availability (out of stock, locked product) (55%), not enough store staff (43%), and that barely over half (58%) of consumers find self-checkout helpful.

“The Spar Shopper Insights Survey tells us that while today’s customer is demanding, there are a variety of opportunities for retailers and brands to create value for them and build long-term loyalty,” Mike Matacunas, Spar’s CEO and president, said in a release. “Several storylines from the data conclude the need for companies in the industry to be even more dedicated to engaging shoppers at every point in the buying journey, improving inventory management and service levels, especially within the store.”