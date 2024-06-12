White Paper

How to manage increasing LTL rules tariffs and accessorials

In this white paper, AFS Logistics uses its original analysis of $1.2 billion in LTL spend to examine how shippers can manage rising costs.

AFS: How to manage increasing LTL rules tariffs and accessorials
June 12, 2024
For decades, LTL carriers have maintained rules tariffs filled with extra shipping charges. But once upon a time, those documents were just one or two pages long. Now, they're at least 70. And the accessorial charges within them are accounting for more and more of shippers' total spend – averaging nearly 9% in 2023.

In this white paper, AFS Logistics uses its original analysis of $1.2 billion in LTL spend to provide a quantitative view of this trend and examines:

  • The evolution of rules tariffs and accessorials
  • The impacts of resulting charges
  • How shippers can manage rising costs

