3PL Partners with Dematic to Deliver the Perfect Order

Delivering over 100 million cartons per year with a 97.53% OTIF rate and 98.86% fill rate, VEYER understands the importance of reliable and speedy delivery. Their 3PL business spans 59 warehouses and delivers billions worth of product to customers across North America. Just one facility based in Florida is dedicated to over $5 billion worth of orders, which is why they turned to Dematic when staff just couldn't keep up with demand.

By integrating Dematic Software, VEYER optimized their material flow. Cartons are now efficiently routed to zones across the facility, where a Dematic pick-to-light system guides operators on which SKUS to pick and quantities. Through their partnership with Dematic, VEYER now has the technology to be fast, efficient, and accurate to deliver the best possible supply chain results for their customers.

VEYER shares actionable information on how and why integrating automation is so important for capacity, throughput, and future expansion in the 3PL market.

