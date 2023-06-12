Skechers relies on TGW once more

Skechers is one of the world's largest producers of high-quality shoes and is particularly well-established in the areas of sports, lifestyle and performance. Founded in California in 1992, the company generated a revenue of 7.4 billion U.S. dollars in the business year 2022. Everything points to growth in the Chinese market, which is why the fashion specialist is investing in its intralogistics: to be able to dispatch online orders even faster in the future.

AUTOMATION AS THE BASIS FOR SHORTER LEAD TIMES

TGW already constructed a shuttle warehouse for Skechers in Taicang that went live in 2020 and ships orders to B2B customers. More than 140 shuttles flit through the eight aisles at lightning speed and handle storage and retrieval. In order to efficiently serve the growing B2C business – and with it online retail – and to reduce lead times, Skechers is once again relying on TGW's intralogistics competence.

The core element of the solution is a 13-kilometre-long network of energy-efficient KingDrive® conveyors that not only connects all areas of the system to each other, but also ensures their connection to the existing fulfillment center. In addition, the scope of supply also includes a powerful Natrix sorter system as well as 14 picking workstations.

CLOSE COLLABORATIVE PARTNERSHIP

"Trust in our expertise and experience was a key factor in why Skechers once again opted for TGW," emphasizes Jun Mei, Chief Executive Officer of TGW China. "We are delighted that we will continue to accompany the customer in the future as a partner on the journey towards automation. The project in Taicang makes it clear that TGW is Skechers' partner of choice."