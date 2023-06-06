C.H. Robinson picks former Ford and Amazon executive as next CEO

Logistics platform provider C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. has looked outside the company roster for its next CEO, tapping former Ford Motor Co. and Amazon executive Dave Bozeman to lead the company forward as an “asset-light logistics provider in a rapidly-evolving and increasingly complex supply chain environment,” the company said today.



Bozeman will replace Scott Anderson, who has been serving as Interim CEO since January. Anderson will continue in that role until Bozeman joins the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company and will work with him to ensure a smooth transition of leadership before stepping down to remain on the board of directors.



Previous leader Bob Biesterfeld stepped down at the end of 2022 after three years in the corner office and 24 years at the company. During his tenure, Biesterfeld had taken steps to help the company expand its transportation, brokerage, and third-party-logistics (3PL) services to launch a freight matching tool for truckload shippers. He also spent $225 million to buy Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc.’s retail consolidation arm, Prime Distribution Services. And he spent $48 million to acquire the Spanish freight forwarder Space Cargo Group.



Bozeman brings over 30 years of corporate experience in roles across supply chains, middle-mile transportation, manufacturing, digital and customer service. He most recently served as Vice President, Ford Customer Service Division, and Vice President, Enthusiast Vehicles, for Ford Blue of Ford Motor Company. Before that, he was Vice President, Amazon Transportation Services at Amazon.com Inc., where he led supply chain optimization for customer delivery. And previous to Amazon, he was Senior Vice President, Enterprise Systems of Caterpillar, Inc. where he led the global manufacturing for all of Caterpillar’s mining products.



“Dave is a seasoned executive who has a strong track record of reinventing complex operating models with industry-wide impact, proven expertise in global supply chain and logistics management through various economic cycles, and extensive experience leading high performing teams and cultures to drive results,” Jodee Kozlak, Chair of the Board of Directors of C.H. Robinson, said in a release. “Dave is the right leader to take C.H. Robinson’s vision forward with his focus on organizational opportunity and enhancing value for our customers and our shareholders by capitalizing on C.H. Robinson’s opportunities as a leading asset-light logistics provider in a rapidly-evolving and increasingly complex supply chain environment.”





