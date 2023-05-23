Realterm raises $532 million for recapitalization of U.S. IOS portfolio

Realterm raises $532 million for recapitalization of U.S. industrial outdoor storage portfolio



Annapolis, Md. (May 22, 2023) – Realterm, a leading transportation-focused independent global investment manager, announced today it has raised $532 million in co-investment capital alongside an investment from one of Realterm’s core-plus, open-end funds as part of a successful $1.2 billion portfolio recapitalization of a national 61-asset IOS portfolio (the “Portfolio”).



Strategically located in and around major population centers, primary distribution hubs and main freight corridors, the Portfolio includes a mix of cross-dock truck terminals, drayage yards and other transportation-advantaged secure storage sites that enable the movement of freight through the nation’s supply chain.



“Institutional investors are eager for opportunities to invest into the IOS sector, which made this portfolio extremely attractive,” said Peter Lesburg, Managing Director and Global Head of Capital Markets for Realterm. “Despite current market volatility and a challenging capital raising environment, we had tremendous demand both from existing Realterm partners across our family of funds and new investors.”



“The global direct-to-consumer supply chain continues to evolve, generating tremendous growth in the lOS segment of the market, particularly when the properties – such as the ones in our portfolio – offer strategic locations close to urban cores and with easy access to major interstates,” said Stephen Panos, Managing Director and Senior Fund Manager, Realterm. “Given our deep understanding and history of investing in IOS facilities, we believe our portfolio is well-positioned to capitalize on growth in this sector."



About Realterm

Realterm is an independent global investment manager focused on the transportation industry. We acquire, develop, finance and manage differentiated real estate and infrastructure assets serving land, air, sea and rail networks globally. Realterm currently manages over $11 billion in assets.