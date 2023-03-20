Yale unveils new brand identity

The ProMat trade show began with a major development from Yale , with the company announcing a new identity and brand positioning. Yale Materials Handling Corp. will now be known as Yale Lift Truck Technologies —a new identity to reflect its focus on technology-enabled lift trucks and customer-driven design philosophy to deliver solutions for the labor, safety, and productivity challenges in today’s fast-paced warehouse markets.





The updated brand reflects strengths at all levels of the organization, with independent dealers empowered to provide a seamless, responsive customer experience and the factory developing industry-leading lift truck technology solutions, the company said. The Yale focus on research and development and technology integration has an established record of bringing technology to market quickly, including commercial deployments of industry-first operator assistance technologies , hundreds of robotic lift trucks , and advanced electric power options, officials also said.





“Warehouses face a tough outlook, with persistent labor challenges threatening productivity and risking safety incidents. But when operations look to suppliers for help, they’re met with complacency and rigid terms based on what’s best for the factory—not the needs of modern warehouses,” David Furman, Yale’s president for marketing, strategy and business development, said in a press release. “We think it's time warehouse operations rethink what they expect from lift trucks, technology, and suppliers. That’s why we’ve invested in a more creative approach built around the customer, engineering lift trucks as smart technology foundations and bringing innovations to market faster.”





Yale is also highlighting its independent dealer network as playing an important role in “enabling the company’s technology experience on the warehouse floor,” according to the release. Dealers are free from the constraints of factory ownership and are instead empowered to focus solely on customer success, matching them with a solution tailored to their needs and providing the responsive support necessary for real-world results.





“Just as Yale has extensive experience developing and integrating lift truck technologies, we have the front-line experience implementing, supporting and helping customers get the most out of robotics, telematics, electric power, and more,” Coit Edison, president, MH Equipment Company and president, Yale Dealer Council, said in the press release. “We benefit from the OEM focus on developing advanced, smart lift truck solutions, freeing us to focus on serving customers with the agility and flexibility today’s warehouses require.”



