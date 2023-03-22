SVT Robotics runs live integrations of warehouse automation

Robotics integration software provider SVT Robotics is running live integrations of warehouse automation during the show, showing production-level, end-to-end automation integration and deployment demos, from warehouse management system (WMS) software to robotics to packout.SVT’s Softbot platform will integrate and deploy these technologies live, in just minutes, including robotic picking using several WMS platforms, as well as internet of things (IoT) devices configured to trigger transport moves. According to the company, that’s an experience no other company has previously offered at ProMat. Booth visitors will also get hands-on experience with SVT's online guide to automation technologies and service providers, called AppDirectory. (SVT Robotics, www.svtrobotics.com)
