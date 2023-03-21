Otto Motors launches mid-sized AMR

Autonomous mobile robot (AMR) vendor Otto Motors this week launched its newest model, a mid-sized robot called the OTTO 600 that company says is the toughest and most nimble AMR in its class. The unit is built to move pallets, carts, and other payloads up to 1,322 pounds (600 kg), and joins the heavy-class OTTO 1500, the light-class OTTO 100, and the OTTO Lifter autonomous forklift.

According to the company, the OTTO 600 is maneuverable in tight spaces, has a tough all-metal body, is fast and safe around people and objects, and is versatile enough to move carts and pallets, connect islands of automation, and unlock workflows including lineside delivery, work cell delivery, and palletizer to stretch-wrapper transport. (Otto Motors, ottomotors.com