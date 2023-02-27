Spinnaker SCA acquires fellow consulting firm Accelogix

Less than a year after forming through a merger and taking on funding from private investors, the supply chain consulting firm Spinnaker SCA is growing again, announcing Thursday that it had acquired the North Carolina-based consulting firm Accelogix.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. But Spinnaker SCA said that Accelogix team members will join its Supply Chain Execution practice and that Accelogix founder and CEO Seth Patin will serve as an advisor.

Boulder, Colorado-based Spinnaker SCA was created in April 2021 through the merger of SCApath LLC and Spinnaker SCS, fueled by financial backing from the investment firms Black Lake Capital and Source Capital.

The group’s latest move expands Spinnaker SCA's strengths in supply chain execution capabilities by adding expertise in Blue Yonder-based technologies including warehouse management, labor management, and automation technology, the company said.

"In a tight labor market and with increasingly complex requirements on distribution centers in all industries, our Supply Chain Execution team has seen increased demand for both operational and technical expertise to architect and integrate systems spanning warehouse and labor management with advanced automation. The Accelogix team strengthens our expertise in Blue Yonder supply chain execution systems critical to running many of these facilities and expands on our existing partnership with Blue Yonder," Joel Garcia, head of Spinnaker SCA's Supply Chain Execution practice, said in a release.

Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, the 11-year-old Accelogix says it works with manufacturers, distributors, and retailers on projects ranging from complex, multi-facility greenfield implementations to rescues of compromised implementations. The company also helps companies adopt automation and robotics solutions integrated with their warehouse and labor management technology.



