SCApath and Spinnaker SCS announce merger, venture funding

Two supply chain consulting organizations will merge together and leverage a venture capital investment in a move to meet growing industry demand for their analytics, technology, and business process outsourcing services, SCApath LLC and Spinnaker SCS LLC said Tuesday.

Fueling the new company’s growth will be an investment from Black Lake Capital and Source Capital.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the new organization will be known as Spinnaker SCA, based in Boulder, Colorado, and featuring all members of the leadership teams from Boulder-based SCApath and Houston-based Spinnaker. Leading Spinnaker SCA will be SCApath’s Evan McCaig as CEO and Spinnaker SCS’s John Sharkey as COO.

By combining, the two firms will help customers address a broader set of supply chain challenges and opportunities, mixing Spinnaker’s focus on supply chain strategy and planning with SCApath’s complementary expertise in supply chain execution and omnichannel fulfillment, the firms said.

"Our now combined 50 years of expertise includes supply chain design and strategy, planning, omnichannel, distribution and logistics management, and change management,” McCaig said in a release. “We have seen dramatic shifts over the last decade in the supply chain industry—and particularly in 2020—that signal we are now front and center in driving growth, resilience, and measurable value for our client organizations. This is the perfect time for our two organizations to come together to create a powerhouse in delivering supply chain excellence.”