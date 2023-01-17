Express Logistics Selects Third Axiom Decision Intelligence

Express Logistics (https://www.exp-logistics.com/), a leading third-party logistics provider specializing in LTL, truckload and intermodal freight solutions, has selected the Axiom-One decision intelligence platform (https://www.thirdaxiom.com/platform) from Third Axiom to manage and optimize transportation processes when supply chain disruptions occur.

Like many companies, Express Logistics’ transportation network was disrupted by events in a turbulent 2022 that included the Canadian convoy protests (https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/08/americas/canada-trucker-protests-covid-tuesday/index.html) and hurricanes Ian and Fiona. These disruptions—both man-made and natural—reduced capacity and escalated freight rates in lanes that companies like Express regularly ship for customers.

“When you’re in this industry, you know disruptions are inevitable,” said Melissa Marcsisak, Vice President of Operations for Express Logistics. “A total of 41% of the state of Michigan’s $56 billion in exports goes into Canada, and the protests impacted our shipping costs for about three weeks. In the fall, Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole severely disrupted shipping lanes just 43 days apart from each other. That was the tipping point—we knew we needed better visibility to react faster.”

Express Logistics selected Third Axiom’s Axiom-One decision intelligence platform (https://mercurygate.com/tms-solutions/transportation-management-system/) to integrate with its existing transportation management systems. This integration will provide complete visibility of its shipping operations and provide alerts and options when volatility happens.

Powered by machine learning technology, Axiom-One connects with Express Logistics’ Mercury Gate TMS and other existing systems to extract transportation data and provide actionable insights for better operational decision-making. Axiom-One models each action for Express Logistics as a set of processes, using intelligence and analytics to inform, learn from, and refine recommended decisions specific to the situation.

“We were able to provide Express Logistics with the tools and resources to become proactive instead of reactive during transportation disruptions,” said Tim Story, Co-Founder, and Managing Partner of Third Axiom Solutions. “They now have insight into what carriers are charging for specific lanes so that they can respond quickly—saving time, money, and additional resources across their network.”

Axiom-One now provides Express updated reports up to four times a day instead of the nightly uploads that Microsoft Power BI produced in the past. Express Logistics’ historical data dates back to 2006, and as a result of Axiom-One, they’ve been able to see how their company has trended year-over-year (YOY) alongside the industry at large during some of the most volatile historical disruptions.

“In this new year, we’re expecting to have all of our data regarding our lanes on the Axiom-One platform, so that we can make informed decisions quicker,” continued Marcsisak. “The platform will be our daily data source, and we’ll eventually integrate our forecasting, budgeting, and goals into it as well. It’ll ultimately be our single source of insight into our entire network. We’re excited about the changes we’ve seen thus far and are thankful for the Third Axiom team’s industry expertise.”

To learn more about the Axiom-One platform, visit Third Axiom Solutions (https://info.thirdaxiom.com/decision-intelligence-software-for-transportation-professionals-pr).