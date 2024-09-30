CBT33 Series Stand Up Counterbalance Forklift Noblelift

The CBT33 Series 3,300 lbs capacity Lithium Stand-Up Counterbalance Forklifts are designed for indoor applications where the operator needs to get on and off the vehicle frequently. Engineered for reliability and performance, these forklifts offer exceptional visibility, ensuring precision and safety in a variety of applications from loading trailers to navigating through busy warehouse aisles. Boost your productivity with these highly maneuverable, very low maintenance, ultra-smooth, lithium forklifts.

NOBLELIFT is a global leader in Lithium technology. We manufacture a comprehensive range of high-performance, low-maintenance manual, electric, and internal combustion equipment with more than 200 categories and around 30 series of each product. Our products are designed to meet different application demands and are well accepted by our customers all over the world.

Products include: sit-down forklifts, rough terrain forklifts, narrow aisle forklifts, walkie-stackers, order pickers, electric pallet trucks, scissor lifts, tuggers/tow tractors, scrubbers, sweepers, lift tables, manual pallet jacks and more.

