HTL Freight buys New Hampshire 4PL CTS Logistics

HTL Freight, a freight broker and third-party logistics provider (3PL) based in Charlotte, North Carolina, has acquired CTS Logistics, a Windham, New Hampshire, full-service managed transportation company (4PL).
This acquisition, HTL Freight’s fourth major transaction since 2021, reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional freight solutions across North America, the company said.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the companies said it had closed in February.
"We are thrilled about the growth opportunities this acquisition brings to both our customers and our organization. The addition of CTS Logistics strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive, technology-driven solutions that enhance efficiency and deliver cost savings to our shipper partners," Onu Okebie, CEO of HTL Freight, said in a release.
Specifically, the deal allows HTL Freight to further expand its geographic footprint and service offerings, positioning the company as a player in both the 3PL and 4PL sectors. Customers will benefit from enhanced transportation solutions, including increased brokerage capabilities and more robust managed transportation services, all supported by HTL’s technology platform.