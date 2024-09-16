Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Oracle says AI drives “smart and responsive supply chains”

Technology can increase workforce productivity, expand visibility, accelerate processes, and prioritize best actions, software vendor says.

Oracle says AI drives “smart and responsive supply chains”
DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffSep 16, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
See Full Bio

Artificial intelligence (AI) tools can help users build “smart and responsive supply chains” by increasing workforce productivity, expanding visibility, accelerating processes, and prioritizing the next best action to drive results, according to business software vendor Oracle.

To help reach that goal, the Texas company last week released software upgrades including user experience (UX) enhancements to its Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) suite.

“Organizations are under pressure to create efficient and resilient supply chains that can quickly adapt to economic conditions, control costs, and protect margins,” Chris Leone, executive vice president, Applications Development, Oracle, said in a release. “The latest enhancements to Oracle Cloud SCM help customers create a smarter, more responsive supply chain by enabling them to optimize planning and execution and improve the speed and accuracy of processes.”

According to Oracle, specific upgrades feature changes to its:

  • Production Supervisor Workbench, which helps organizations improve manufacturing performance by providing real-time insight into work orders and generative AI-powered shift reporting.
  • Maintenance Supervisor Workbench, which helps organizations increase productivity and reduce asset downtime by resolving maintenance issues faster.
  • Order Management Enhancements, which help organizations increase operational performance by enabling users to quickly create and find orders, take actions, and engage customers.
  • Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Enhancements, which help organizations accelerate product development and go-to-market by enabling users to quickly find items and configure critical objects and navigation paths to meet business-critical priorities.
ArticleTechnologyEditorialTech & Infrastructure
oracle
ArticleTechnologyEditorialTech & Infrastructure
oracle

The Latest

TIA survey: Truckload freight is primary fraud target
Featured

TIA survey: Truckload freight is primary fraud target

retail workers fulfilling orders
Featured

NRF: Retail sales continued to grow in August

Forklift made of grass
Featured

California forges ahead with zero-emission forklift rule

More Stories

U.S., U.K., and Australia boost supply chain defenses

U.S., U.K., and Australia boost supply chain defenses

The U.S., U.K., and Australia will strengthen supply chain resiliency by sharing data and taking joint actions under the terms of a pact signed last week, the three nations said.

The agreement creates a “Supply Chain Resilience Cooperation Group” designed to build resilience in priority supply chains and to enhance the members’ mutual ability to identify and address risks, threats, and disruptions, according to the U.K.’s Department for Business and Trade.

Keep ReadingShow less
MRO experts call for greater focus on business risks

MRO experts call for greater focus on business risks

A new survey finds a disconnect in organizations’ approach to maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), as specialists call for greater focus than executives are providing, according to a report from Verusen, a provider of inventory optimization software.

Nearly three-quarters (71%) of the 250 procurement and operations leaders surveyed think MRO procurement/operations should be treated as a strategic initiative for continuous improvement and a potential innovation source. However, just over half (58%) of respondents note that MRO procurement/operations are treated as strategic organizational initiatives.

Keep ReadingShow less
U.S. shoppers embrace second-hand shopping

U.S. shoppers embrace second-hand shopping

Nearly one-third of American consumers have increased their secondhand purchases in the past year, revealing a jump in “recommerce” according to a buyer survey from ShipStation, a provider of web-based shipping and order fulfillment solutions.

The number comes from a survey of 500 U.S. consumers showing that nearly one in four (23%) Americans lack confidence in making purchases over $200 in the next six months. Due to economic uncertainty, savvy shoppers are looking for ways to save money without sacrificing quality or style, the research found.

Keep ReadingShow less
CMA CGM offers awards for top startups

CMA CGM offers awards for top startups

Some of the the most promising startup firms in maritime transport, logistics, and media will soon be named in an international competition launched today by maritime freight carrier CMA CGM.

Entrepreneurs worldwide in those three sectors have until October 15 to apply via CMA CGM’s ZEBOX website. Winners will receive funding, media exposure through CMA Media, tailored support, and collaboration opportunities with the CMA CGM Group on strategic projects.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hyster: What Does the New OSHA Safety Program Mean for My Operation?

What Does the New OSHA Safety Program Mean for My Operation?

  • Who the program applies to
  • How the program is administered
  • What compliance officers look for during inspections
  • How operations can prepare

Download now

Copyright ©2024.