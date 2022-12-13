Logistics Plus is Named a 2023 Top 3PL by Multichannel Merchant

ERIE, PA (December 13, 2022) – Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce it has been named to the Multichannel Merchant (MCM) 2023 Top 3PL Directory. For a sixth straight year, Logistics Plus will be joining dozens of other leading third-party logistics providers selected by Multichannel Merchant in its eighth annual directory.

After researching candidates across the industry and reviewing submissions from providers, Multichannel Merchant identified top companies, both generalists and specialists, offering a range of valuable services and deep expertise. 3PL providers have reported increased interest and adoption from retailers of all kinds, many of whom are quickly realizing that their internal resources are not up to the task of handling order fulfillment and logistics at scale.

“Choosing the right 3PL for your business can lead to lower cost per order, rapid scaling, a larger footprint and coverage, faster time to customer, and so much more,” said Mike O’Brien, Senior Content Manager of Multichannel Merchant. “Each company in our directory has been selected based on its industry experience, services offered, performance, and range of capabilities.”

The company profiles in the MCM Top 3PL directory include vital information to help you in the selection process, including key services offered, average annual client order volume, top three merchandise categories handled, facility locations, and more. It also breaks out the percentage of the continental U.S. covered based on days in transit to end customers, a critical differentiator for merchants. The directory is available throughout the year.

“With over five million square feet of warehousing in the U.S. alone, and more abroad, we support complete omnichannel fulfillment solutions, including B2B, wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels such as FBA, FBM, and dozens of other marketplaces and shopping carts,” said Danny Yunes, head of global operations and strategy. “We are honored that Multichannel Merchant continues to acknowledge Logistics Plus as a top 3PL provider in the competitive, growing e-commerce space.”

About Multichannel Merchant

Multichannel Merchant reaches key decision makers responsible for e-commerce, management, marketing, and operations at companies that sell merchandise through multiple channels — including e-commerce, mobile, social, and catalog. Multichannel Merchant delivers original research, as well as in-depth analysis of trends and best practices, news, tactical/how-to, executive summaries, technology and supplier comparisons, tip sheets, and resource information to help companies sell & deliver products wherever and whenever the customer wants them – at home, work, store or other locations. Visit them online at multichannelmerchant.com.

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. Jim Berlin founded the company nearly 26 years ago in Erie, PA. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With its trademark Passion For Excellence™, Logistics Plus employees put the 'plus' in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices, warehouses, and agents located in Erie, PA; Aurora, CO; Buffalo, NY; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Chino, CA; Cincinnati, OH; Cleveland, OH; Colton, CA; Dallas, TX; Dayton, NJ; Des Moines, IA; Haslet TX; Honolulu, HI; Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; Lexington, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Meadville, PA; Miami, FL; New York, NY; Olean, NY; Ontario, CA; Phoenix, AZ; San Francisco, CA; Tulsa, OK; Vancouver, WA; Australia; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Egypt; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Kazakhstan; Kenya; Libya; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; Poland; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; Taiwan; Turkey; UAE; Uganda; and Vietnam; with additional agents around the world. For more information, visit logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.