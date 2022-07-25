Equipment Depot Takes Home Four Customer Experience Awards at the US CXA ’22 Awards

July 11, 2022

HOUSTON, TX -- Equipment Depot, America’s largest independently-operated material handling, and equipment rental source, won four awards for its Customer Experience excellence at the US Customer Experience Awards.

Equipment Depot opened the awards show by receiving a gold award for Best Customer Experience Strategy and a second gold for Best CX Measurement. Equipment Depot’s, Director of CX, Carol Tesarek, also took home the silver award for CX Leader of the Year, followed by a bronze award for Best Customer-Centric Culture.

David Turner, President and CEO of Equipment Depot, stated, “Winning these awards demonstrates our commitment to being the Best Service Organization in the material handling and contractor services industries.”

Equipment Depot‘s CX initiative was the first of its kind for the 80-year-old company. The effort involved their entire 1700 staff members and all 50 locations. Its first phase was completed in only 12 months during a pandemic and involved building a comprehensive roadmap, tapping into in-depth employee and customer research.

Jonathan Hesener, Vice President of Sale and CX, added, “We believe our customers determine our success, and transforming our company culture to a customer-centric organization to create stronger relationships is the future of customer service.” Hesener adds, “Being recognized for a strong CX program from a peer-level perspective shows we are on the right path to achieve our 2025 Vision goals.”

About Equipment Depot, Inc.

Serving local communities since 1939, Equipment Depot is America’s largest independently operated material handling and rental source. Through its 50 nationwide locations, Equipment Depot helps its customers improve productivity and maximize uptime with full-service material handling solutions that include new and used forklifts, aerial lifts, service, parts, equipment rentals, leasing, and integrated warehouse and automation solutions. The company’s commitment to delivering the best service is backed by its Performance. Guaranteed.® pledge.

Equipment Depot is a group company of Mitsubishi Logisnext, the North American division of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, a leading global provider of innovative logistics, automation, and material handling solutions. For more information, visit EQDEPOT.com.

About US Customer Experience Awards

The US Customer Experience Awards™ are proudly hosted by Awards International™.

Awards International is the world’s premier awards event organization and the Dream Team behind 12 prestigious awards programs across the world.

With offices in the USA, UK, United Arab Emirates and Serbia, the company hosts flagship events in locations including Istanbul, London, Amsterdam, Belgrade and Dubai.

The UK Customer Experience Awards was founded in 2010, and delivered the message of CX recognition across the world, holding the Turkey CX Awards and hosting the International CX Awards in Amsterdam. In 2022, they launched their first-ever awards recognition in the US.

Contact: marketing@eqdepot.com | eqdepot.com