Logility acquires supply chain modeling firm Starboard Solutions Corp.

Logistics optimization firm Logility Inc. is back on the takeover trail, announcing Tuesday that it had acquired Starboard Solutions Corp., a Traverse City, Michigan-based provider of supply chain network design software.

Starboard says that its platform creates a digital twin of the physical supply chain network and uses gaming technology to provide an interactive experience where users can explore answers to "what if" questions like: “What if I add another distribution point?,” “What if I consolidate production into one site?,” “What if I change up my supply mix?,” or “What if I re-route via a different port?”

Adding those capabilities to the Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform will allow customers to model a response to disruptions and update their operating plan in minutes, Atlanta-based Logility said. Specifically, users will soon be able to improve risk mitigation by identifying vendor bottlenecks, adapt to alternate vendor scenarios and source new suppliers, understand and reduce emissions with the Scope 3 Emissions platform, and determine total landed costs, measuring tariffs and taxes at each node.

“Now more than ever, supply chain leaders need solutions to help them see around the corner, plan for plausible changes, and quickly pivot to keep their businesses moving forward. Adding Starboard into Logility’s portfolio mix gives our clients that and more,” Allan Dow, president of Logility, said in a release. “Starboard gives Logility clients the confidence to make the right multibillion dollar investment decisions based on sustainability profile, risk, cost, and service.”

