Burris Logistics gain California foothold with latest acquisition

Refrigerated warehousing and freight service provider Burris Logistics has acquired a California foodservice redistributor in a move to expand its product portfolio and geographical footprint, the company said.

Delaware-based Burris said the June 21 deal to buy Los-Angeles-based R.W. Zant Company would complement its Honor Foods division, which is a Philadelphia-based foodservice redistributor with a focus on the mid-Atlantic region.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the companies said that Zant will continue to be run by its current president, Lourdes Navarro, who will now report to Walt Tullis, president of Honor Foods.

In a release, Honor said that complimentary product portfolios will expand the capabilities of both companies, including immediate increased logistical benefits provided by Burris Logistics’ cold chain assets and freight brokerage via Trinity Logistics.

“This acquisition provides both Zant and Honor customers with new product offerings that can streamline their procurement and logistics processes and operations,” Tullis said in a statement. “The depth and breadth of core categories like protein, dairy, and frozen vegetables & fruits, in addition to traditional value-added foodservice items, ensures our customers that they are getting the best product selection at the best pricing.”

In other recent moves, Burris’ Trinity arm in January acquired Arizona-based Team Eagle Logistics in another westward step. Burris had originally bought Trinity itself in 2019.