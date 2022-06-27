Burris Logistics gain California foothold with latest acquisition

Refrigerated logistics service provider buys Los Angeles’ R.W. Zant Co. to complement its Honor Foods division.

June 27, 2022
Ben Ames
Refrigerated warehousing and freight service provider Burris Logistics has acquired a California foodservice redistributor in a move to expand its product portfolio and geographical footprint, the company said.

Delaware-based Burris said the June 21 deal to buy Los-Angeles-based R.W. Zant Company would complement its Honor Foods division, which is a Philadelphia-based foodservice redistributor with a focus on the mid-Atlantic region.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the companies said that Zant will continue to be run by its current president, Lourdes Navarro, who will now report to Walt Tullis, president of Honor Foods.

In a release, Honor said that complimentary product portfolios will expand the capabilities of both companies, including immediate increased logistical benefits provided by Burris Logistics’ cold chain assets and freight brokerage via Trinity Logistics. 

“This acquisition provides both Zant and Honor customers with new product offerings that can streamline their procurement and logistics processes and operations,” Tullis said in a statement. “The depth and breadth of core categories like protein, dairy, and frozen vegetables & fruits, in addition to traditional value-added foodservice items, ensures our customers that they are getting the best product selection at the best pricing.”

In other recent moves, Burris’ Trinity arm in January acquired Arizona-based Team Eagle Logistics in another westward step. Burris had originally bought Trinity itself in 2019.

Benames
Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.

