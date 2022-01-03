Trinity Logistics acquires Team Eagle Logistics

Trinity, a division of Burris Logistics, expands footprint to West Coast with purchase of Arizona-based logistics provider.

Screen Shot 2022-01-03 at 2.33.40 PM.png
January 3, 2022
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments
Seaford, Delaware-based Trinity Logistics has acquired Arizona-based Team Eagle Logistics, the companies said today. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Trinity is a division of Burris Logistics and provides truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, expedited, drayage, international, warehousing, and technology solutions to businesses of all sizes. The acquisition expands Trinity’s footprint to the West Coast, where Team Eagle will become the firm’s seventh regional service center, adopting the Trinity name and brand.

“We are so excited to have Team Eagle as our west coast Regional Service Center,” Sarah Ruffcorn, president of Trinity Logistics, said in a press statement. “Their commitment to providing excellent shipper and carrier experience, paired with their focus on growing through an empowered culture, makes them a fantastic fit with Team Trinity.”

Team Eagle Logistics was founded in 2014 and has annual revenues of $53 million, the companies said.
Supply Chain Strategy
KEYWORDS Burris Logistics Team Eagle Logistics Trinity Logistics

Recent Articles by DC Velocity Staff

Cold storage heavyweight Lineage Logistics lands another $1.7 billion

Blume Global acquires risk management firm LiveSource

Vertical Cold Storage acquires Lone Star Cold Storage facility near Dallas

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing