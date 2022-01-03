Trinity Logistics acquires Team Eagle Logistics

Seaford, Delaware-based Trinity Logistics has acquired Arizona-based Team Eagle Logistics, the companies said today. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Trinity is a division of Burris Logistics and provides truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, expedited, drayage, international, warehousing, and technology solutions to businesses of all sizes. The acquisition expands Trinity’s footprint to the West Coast, where Team Eagle will become the firm’s seventh regional service center, adopting the Trinity name and brand.

“We are so excited to have Team Eagle as our west coast Regional Service Center,” Sarah Ruffcorn, president of Trinity Logistics, said in a press statement. “Their commitment to providing excellent shipper and carrier experience, paired with their focus on growing through an empowered culture, makes them a fantastic fit with Team Trinity.”

Team Eagle Logistics was founded in 2014 and has annual revenues of $53 million, the companies said.