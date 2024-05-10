Automaker Motiv delivers 55 electric box trucks to Purolator

Electric vehicle maker Motiv Power Systems has delivered 55 medium-duty electric trucks to Purolator, the Canadian freight, package, and logistics solutions provider.

Purolator had ordered the vehicles last year following a pilot of five Motiv electric trucks in 2021. The new trucks bring Purolator’s total Motiv truck count to 60, which have been deployed to daily routes across Canada in Richmond, B.C., Quebec City, Que., Montreal, Que., and Vancouver, B.C.

Terms of the purchase were not disclosed. But the deal is part of a larger strategy by Purolator to invest approximately $1 billion to buy 3,500 fully electric trucks and electrify its Canadian network over the next seven years in pursuit of improved environmental sustainability. In addition to the Motiv EPIC4 models, the new fleet will also include Ford E-Transit and BrightDrop Zevo 600 units.

"Integrating Motiv's trucks into our operations is a step forward in our journey towards reaching 60% electrification of our last-mile delivery vehicles by 2030, and ultimately achieving net-zero emissions by 2050," Chris Henry, Director, National Fleet at Purolator, said in a release. "Motiv's vehicles and customer support team were an integral part of our electric vehicle pilot in British Columbia and important to our overall success in that pilot as we transition to a zero-emission fleet. Quick responses, short downtime, and onsite service keep our electric fleet moving smoothly."

California-based Motiv is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of class 4-6 battery-electric trucks and buses. The company delivers medium-duty 2-6 ton payload commercial vehicles, specializing in electric step vans, shuttle buses, and box trucks, in addition to providing charging infrastructure and guidance for deploying commercial fleets.