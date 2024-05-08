Half of procurement contract management will be AI-enabled by 2027

By 2027, 50% of organizations will support supplier contract negotiations through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled contract risk analysis and editing tools, according to a report from Gartner, Inc.

The forecast comes from a Gartner survey of 101 procurement leaders, conducted in November 2023, showing that sourcing and contract life cycle management is expected to be the area where generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) can be most impactful on their business over the next 12 months.

Specifically, GenAI can help procurement teams take on more ownership in the supplier contract negotiation process by using automated editing tools that leverage legal department guidance and previously agreed-upon terms, Gartner said. GenAI can also add efficiency to the contract negotiation process by highlighting potential risks and offering risk reduction options.

“Interest in AI for procurement has increased dramatically, and we expect to see a rise in use. In our survey, 58% of procurement leaders said they already are implementing, or plan to implement AI in the next 12 months,” Kaitlynn Sommers, Senior Director Analyst, Gartner Supply Chain Practice, said in a release. “AI-enabled risk and editing solutions will help procurement expedite business decision making, decreasing time spent on the contracting process and increasing capacity for additional tasks.”

Gartner offered four points of advice for companies looking to begin leveraging GenAI for contract management: