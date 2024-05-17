Walmart opens fourth “next generation” fulfillment center

Retail giant Walmart today opened a 1.5 million square-foot, “next generation” fulfillment center in Pennsylvania that is designed to support increased order capacity and faster shipping speeds both for its own goods and for its third-party fulfillment service.

The facility becomes Walmart’s fourth next-generation DC, with a fifth planned to open in California in 2026.

Walmart did not specify details of the “high tech” facility, but said that in general, its next generation sites combine people, robotics, and machine learning to achieve double the storage capacity and double the number of customer orders fulfilled daily compared to its standard DCs.

Located in Greencastle, Pennsylvania, about 10 miles north of Hagerstown, the facility will contribute to expanded access to the retailer’s next- or two-day shipping. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company will also use the new space to support Walmart Fulfillment Services, its end-to-end third-party fulfillment service that fulfills items from its Marketplace e-commerce platform.







