GEODIS Partners with KNAPP to Implement Over $80 Million in Highly Automated Fulfillment Technology

Nashville, Tenn. (June 17, 2022) This marks the third project between the two companies, bringing GEODIS’ 12-month investment with KNAPP to over $130 million as it continues its commitment to implementing the industry’s latest automated technologies into innovative solutions for its clients to best meet today’s service demands.

Designed in strong collaboration with GEODIS, KNAPP and the leading retailer, the two fulfillment centers—located on the East and West Coast in the U.S.—will feature highly automated storage, picking and packing technologies. The technologies are designed to provide next-generation fulfillment strategies to support the retailer’s complex e-Commerce and retail operations while increasing overall supply chain efficiencies. Following the technology implementation, the combined fulfillment centers are expected to move over 270,000 units per day across its total of more than 850,000 square feet of operations.

“This particular client required a technology solution that could offer an extremely efficient fulfillment process far beyond what traditional methodologies can provide,” said Eric Douglas, Executive Vice President of Technology and Engineering at GEODIS in Americas. “By closely collaborating with KNAPP, we were able to create a fully customized solution featuring industry-leading technology that will allow us to provide a completely integrated offering to best support this customer’s unique needs. Our new investment with KNAPP is the latest proof point in our clear commitment to sourcing and implementing the most innovative solutions into our clients’ supply chains to increase efficiency, agility and flexibility.”

The two fulfillment centers will include a unique combination of KNAPP technologies. Both sites will feature the OSR Shuttle™ Evo, an all-in-one automatic storage and picking system. The facilities will also include the use of multifunctional goods-to-person Pick-it-Easy Evo work stations along with Pick-it-Easy Robots, an AI-equipped robot designed to supplement manual picking stations. In addition, the facilities will include automated carton packing and auto-bagging technology. The sites will also feature various customized value-added services such as personalization in support of the client’s desire for a one-of-a-kind customer experience.

In support of GEODIS’ sustainability efforts, the solution utilizes technology that will reduce the size of shipping cartons to ensure consolidated freight requirements to ultimately contribute to a lower carbon footprint. In addition, the KNAPP OSR Shuttle™ Evo solution has provided a sustainably sourced and designed robotic system to ensure that the client is optimizing every facet of the supply chain to its fullest potential.

“The jointly developed solution between GEODIS and KNAPP is specifically designed to address both strategic initiatives and growth that is attributed to rapidly expanding e-Commerce demand," said Jusuf Buzimkic, Chief Sales Officer at KNAPP. "The technology platform will reduce the challenge associated with labor availability and evolving customer service level expectations. The latest solution represents a balance of performance, flexibility and scalability to minimize the variable cost per order."

The project is set to begin installation in early 2023. Phase one of implementation is expected to be complete in September 2023 ahead of peak season, with both facilities aiming to be fully completed in Q1 of 2024.

To learn more about GEODIS, visit www.geodis.com. To learn more about KNAPP, visit www.knapp.com.

GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a global leading transport and logistics provider recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS’ growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport), coupled with the company’s truly global reach thanks to a global network spanning nearly 170 countries, is reflected by its top business rankings: no. 1 in France and no. 7 worldwide. GEODIS employs over 44,000 people globally and generated €10.9 billion in revenue in 2021.

KNAPP – www.knapp.com

KNAPP is a global market leader providing intelligent intralogistics solutions and specialized software for production, distribution and point-of-sale. With over 6,300 employees worldwide, KNAPP delivers market-leading, innovative and custom-designed solutions in healthcare, retail, apparel, food, manufacturing, and e-commerce sectors. Our clients experience results that are flexible, resource efficient, ergonomic and self-learning. The company’s North American headquarters are in Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit www.knapp.com.