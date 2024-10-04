Flexible Automation: The Way Forward

Automation technology continues to be a defining competitive edge across industries.

Like many other industries, the manufacturing and warehousing landscapes are in a state of change as organizations utilize innovative automation to increase output and decrease labor utilization for lower-value tasks. More than ever, operators are relying on the latest technologies to increase productivity, reduce costs, and optimize labor use. They are achieving success by installing it alongside existing traditional methodology.

This means supporting, bolstering or elevating labor through automation. Today's market brings many challenges, including workforce shortages, higher customer demands and tighter manufacturing margins. Operations can overcome these obstacles by putting automation to work in ways that allow their staff to be utilized more efficiently, as well as freeing up floor space, avoiding costly expansion or new construction.

One pertinent example of how manufacturers and distributors are eliminating some of these obstacles is autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). These robots help reduce heavy reliance on traditional fixed conveyors or the manual movement of products between workstations. By handling a significant amount of the manual movement of materials, they reduce unproductive travel time for workers. Flexible and scalable, both in functionality and configuration, they can be easily woven into workflows.

This paper will cover industry changes, the idea of autonomous mobile robots, and their role in transforming material movement through innovative and streamlined approaches.

